Kids with special needs get shopping spree ahead of fishing rodeo

Some kids received a special surprise Thursday as they gear up for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Youth Fishing Rodeo this weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some kids received a special surprise Thursday as they gear up for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Youth Fishing Rodeo this weekend.

Academy Sports donated $100 gift cards to each of the children to spend on fishing supplies. Sheriff’s deputies helped the youngsters pick out the perfect gear.

All the children are part of Mississippi Gulf Coast Buddy Sports, an organization aimed at getting special needs kids involved in athletics.

“They all love shopping. They love getting gifts,” said Mike Crawford with MS Gulf Coast Buddy Sports. “The warden called me up and said, ‘Hey, they’re doing the fishing rodeo this weekend, and part of that is Academy sponsoring a shopping spree. I’ve got 15 cards.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, man. We got kids. Come on!”

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Youth Fishing Rodeo is happening this Saturday, March 19, from 8am until noon at 14572 County Farm Rd. in Gulfport. Kids will learn how to tie a knot, select a lure, bait hooks and cast. All registered anglers will get a free lunch.

To register for this free, community event, visit the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HarrisonCountySD/

