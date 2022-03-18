St. Jude Dream Home
Jury selection in Parkland, Fla., school shooter penalty case set for April 4

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was the site of a shooting in 2018 that claimed 17 lives. The shooter faces a possible death sentence.(Google Maps)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is on track to begin April 4.

During a status conference with lawyers on Friday morning, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said they have a “very good organizational plan” in place.

Twenty-three-year-old Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. But a jury must still decide whether he will be executed.

Attorneys from the defense and prosecution discussed how jurors will be selected and what the judge will say as they try to determine whether members of the jury pool can be fair and impartial.

