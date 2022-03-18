St. Jude Dream Home
Gulfport High School students learn about budgeting, job interviews to prepare for the real world

The 8th Annual Rising Stars event and the first ever Junior Reality Fair encouraged Gulfport...
The 8th Annual Rising Stars event and the first ever Junior Reality Fair encouraged Gulfport High School students to always have a plan.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Job skills, social skills and work-life balance. It’s what makes up a Gulfport High School program giving juniors and seniors a taste of life outside the classroom.

The 8th Annual Rising Stars event and the first ever Junior Reality Fair encouraged students to always have a plan. The seniors got a chance to meet one-on-one with local business leaders.

“The kids are doing interviews with two or three business people at a time,” said Gulfport High English teacher Shanna Batson. “They get trained on keeping their image clean and etiquette. The interviewers look at their resumes and give them suggestions. We made them dress nicely so they get those real world experiences.”

Meanwhile, the juniors were in the gym. On the first floor, it was sort of like the game of Life without the board and game pieces.

“We grouped them in groups of five. Each got a salary, and they had to break down that salary into their monthly budget,” Batson said. “When they come in here they have to choose housing, they have to get transportation, they have to get gas. They get a cell phone. When they get back to class they have to budget everything.”

The goal is to get all these kids ready for the real world.

“The kids really enjoy it. They don’t think they’ll enjoy it, it’s a great experience. They learn stuff,” Batson added.

