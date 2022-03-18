Sunny & warm

It is a beautiful and warm afternoon. Highs have been in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon following the rain this morning. Some areas barely saw any rain while others picked up two three inches of rain.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Saturday will be a beautiful last day of winter with abundant sunshine and pleasant temps in the 60s and 70s.

Sunday welcomes spring at 10:33 AM. We expect sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Enjoy!

