First group of dogs seized from Pass Christian home now available for adoption

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A week ago, they were living in horrific conditions inside a Pass Christian home. Now, the first group of dogs seized in a recent hoarding case are available for adoption from the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

In a Thursday night Facebook post, the Humane Society gave an update on the animals, saying they have now been officially legally surrendered to HSSM. But some of the animals are still “decompressing” and not yet ready to move on to new homes.

The animals featured in the post are ready, and have all been vaccinated, examined, and put on flea/tick & heartworm prevention medicines. They will also be spayed/neutered and microchipped as part of the adoption process.

“These dogs came to us terrified. Most of them have never seen anything outside of the four walls they were confined to or have even been outside. They are slowly starting to come out of their shells and warming up to staff, but they are very unsure and timid of new people and surroundings. They have never received this type of care and attention previously.”

The post went on to describe how animals that have experienced neglect need love, patience, one-on-one attention, socialization, and time to become the wonderful companion they can be.

“It is evident in their eyes that they now have hope of a better tomorrow, and we have made them that promise. We know there is a special person or family out there for each one of these pets. Please consider changing their life for the better and being their forever hero. Their unconditional love, loyalty, and companionship will be well worth the commitment.”

If you’d like to learn more about adopting a new pet, call the Humane Society of South Mississippi at (228) 863-3354, visit them online at https://hssm.org/ or stop by the shelter in Gulfport at 2615 25th Ave.

Pictured below are just a few of the available dogs we received last week from the Pass Christian hoarding seizure case.... Posted by Humane Society of South Mississippi on Thursday, March 17, 2022

