TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 11 in PRC closed after semi overturns

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers are being warned to avoid Highway 11 near River Road in Pearl River County. Thursday afternoon, a semi hauling steel overturned, and is blocking all lanes of travel.

The crash only involved the truck, no other vehicles, and the truck driver was not injured. But the road will be closed during the cleanup process, and officials aren’t sure how long that will take.

Highway 11, Pearl River County, near River Road. A semi hauling steel has overturned, blocking all lanes of travel. The roadway will be closed for an undetermined time during the cleanup process. No injuries are reported in the single vehicle crash. Choose an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/6z9PziUKgC — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) March 17, 2022

