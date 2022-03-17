St. Jude Dream Home
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 11 in PRC closed after semi overturns

Drivers are being warned to avoid Highway 11 near River Road in Pearl River County after a semi...
Drivers are being warned to avoid Highway 11 near River Road in Pearl River County after a semi hauling steel overturned, blocking all lanes of traffic.(MHP Troop K)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers are being warned to avoid Highway 11 near River Road in Pearl River County. Thursday afternoon, a semi hauling steel overturned, and is blocking all lanes of travel.

The crash only involved the truck, no other vehicles, and the truck driver was not injured. But the road will be closed during the cleanup process, and officials aren’t sure how long that will take.

