Lucky today. Stormy tomorrow morning.

The luck of the Irish is with us today since our weather will be delightfully dry with a pot of golden sunshine in the sky for any merry outdoor festivities. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the shamrockin’ 70s. Unfortunately, our luck of the Irish will run out tonight as the clock strikes midnight. Plan on rainy and stormy weather between 1AM tonight and 1PM tomorrow. Damaging thunderstorms capable of producing 60mph+ gusts, 1″+ hail, and tornadoes will be possible during this timeframe on Friday morning. So, be sure to stay on top of the weather by having our First Alert Weather App in case any watches or warnings are issued. Our probability level of damaging thunderstorms in South Mississippi is a two out of five. Thankfully, our threat for thunderstorms should come to an end by Friday evening. And we’re setting up for a nice and dry weekend just in time for the first official day of spring on Sunday.

