Southern Miss Defeats Alabama 3-2 Wednesday Night at Pete Taylor Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - Will McGillis collected a two-run, go-ahead double and seven Southern Miss pitchers limited Alabama to a pair of runs as the Golden Eagles defeated the Crimson Tide 3-2 Wednesday night at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.

The Golden Eagles (11-6) snapped a three-game losing streak and have now beaten the Crimson Tide (12-6) twice in a row and in six of the last eight meetings.

The teams traded solo home runs to get the scoring started as Zane Denton put the visitors on the board with his sixth of the year over the center field wall in the first. Southern Miss tied the game an inning later on Danny Lynch’s first of the campaign to right.

Southern Miss then took the lead for good in the fourth. With one out, Christopher Sargent singled and Slade Wilks walked before Lynch flew out. The Crimson Tide went to their pen for Jake Leger. After fouling off a pitch, Will McGillis doubled to right-center which drove in both runners.

The Crimson Tide cut into the gap by adding their final tally in the eighth on an RBI fielder’s choice by Tommy Seidl.

Tyler Stuart, who came on to pitcher for starter Drew Boyd in the second with runners at second and third, got a groundout and then threw out the runner at second who got to far off second base to turn a double play and get out of the frame.

Stuart went on to throw 2 2/3 innings of shutout baseball, allowing a hit with a strikeout, to earn the victory and improve to 2-0. The seven pitchers combined for seven strikeouts and walked just one in the contest. The last pitcher, Garrett Ramsey, retired all three batters including a strikeout to end the contest to get his first save.

Alabama reliever Hagan Banks, the second of six Crimson Tide pitchers, suffered the loss after giving up a pair of runs on one hit and a walk to fall to 0-1.

The Golden Eagle return to action at home this weekend when they open Conference USA play against Florida Atlantic. Games are set for Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (10:30 a.m.).

