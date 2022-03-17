Miss. House honors Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist

St. Jude Dream Home
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House of Representatives honored a special guest on the House floor Thursday morning.

Video of Lynyrd Skynyrd played on the video boards as guitarist Rickey Medlocke arrived to applause from members.

Medlocke noted he was supposed to be on the plane that crashed and killed members of the band and crew in 1977.

Although he’s also played with the band Blackfoot, he has been back playing with Skynrd for more than 25 years.

He and his wife have a home in Olive Branch.

The House honored him with a resolution.

