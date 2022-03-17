St. Jude Dream Home
Jackson County School District set to debut electric school buses

The district's goal is to have the new electric school buses rolled out by the beginning of the upcoming school year.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County School District is purchasing six new electric school buses thanks to a grant from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program.

The new buses not only benefit the environment, but they are also timely, as district leaders prepare to lose several million dollars in the county in just a few years.

“Six years from now, we will have $6 million less revenue because the coal units of Plant Daniel will be decommissioned,” said Jackson County School District Superintendent John Strycker.

Strycker is exploring alternative revenue streams in anticipation of that $6 million loss.

With the grant, the Jackson County School District has funding to purchase six zero-emission electric school buses. The district is also looking to partner with a developer to potentially implement a solar farm.

“If we did nothing to replace that $6 million in revenue, six years from now, we’ll have to layoff 90 teachers, or equivalent to that,” Strycker said.

He said Jackson County will be the first in the state to electric buses on the roads.

“It’s our job to show the rest of the state that this works,” said Jackson County School District Business Manager Ryan Earley. “It provides a better environment for our students. It also saves the district money. We’ve got 25 years to accumulate these maintenance and fuel cost savings with these new electric buses.”

“Over 25 years, we’re looking at possibly $25 million in savings,” Strycker said.

The new rides will save $150 thousand in fuel and maintenance costs over the life of each bus.

If the district is able to implement the solar farm, that will help generate two to three times more lease revenue.

“In the first year, we estimate about $1.5 million more revenue for the school district,” Strycker said. “We’re not doing any of these projects just to be cutting-edge or first in the state. We’re doing it because it makes good, practical sense.”

The district’s goal is to have the new electric school buses rolled out by the beginning of the upcoming school year.

The solar farm could take four to six years to be fully implemented.

