George County schools closed Friday due to severe weather threat

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - George County schools will be closed Friday, March 18, to all students and staff due to the threat of severe weather.

The school district announced the decision Thursday evening, and encouraged everyone to keep an eye on the weather conditions Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Severe weather is possible overnight for a large portion of Mississippi from around I-20 south. Our area could see damaging winds up to 60mph, golf ball sized hail, and possible tornadoes.

Of course, you can stay up to date with the latest weather watches and warnings for your area with the free WLOX First Alert Weather app.

Possible strong storms Friday morning

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.