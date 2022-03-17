St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Ben Howland out at Mississippi State

The bulldogs take on Florida International. A Conference-USA opponent who can be a nice first...
The bulldogs take on Florida International. A Conference-USA opponent who can be a nice first test to shake off the rust.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Ben Howland will not be returning as head coach of Mississippi State men’s basketball.

The school announced Howland is done as head coach of the Bulldogs after seven seasons.

“We are appreciative of the time and effort Coach Howland devoted in leading our men’s basketball program,” Athletic Director John Cohen said. “We thank him for his investment in the lives of our student-athletes and pouring his heart and soul into our program from the day he arrived in Starkville. There’s no question he left our program better than he found it. MSU owes a debt of gratitude to Coach Howland, and we have the utmost respect for him as a coach and person. Coach Howland is one of the best basketball minds in the country and a future College Basketball Hall of Famer. He and his wife Kim have been tremendous ambassadors to Mississippi State and the Starkville community during their seven years here. On behalf of the entire Mississippi State Family, we wish them the absolute best.”

Howland was hired in 2015 and the Bulldogs went 134-98 with one NCAA Tournament appearance and three NIT appearances during his time there.

MSU went 18-15 in 2021-22 and finished 10th in the SEC.

Cohen says a national search to find their new head coach is now underway.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a woman was hit by multiple vehicles early Friday morning on...
Police: 55-year-old woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles
Brian Edward Davis, 49, is charged with felony child abuse/abandonment of a child younger than 6.
Investigators say child found in PRC field was abandoned by father
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital
Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital
A petition could change a city’s decision to opt-out of medical marijuana program

Latest News

Jackson State confident ahead of matchup with LSU
Jackson State confident ahead of matchup with LSU
JSU's Keshuana Luckett holds up Jackson State's NCAA Tournament bid after the Tigers beat...
Jackson State confident ahead of matchup with LSU
Ole Miss women fall in first round of NCAA Tournament
Florida's Zippy Broughton (4) looks for a way past Mississippi's Mimi Reid (2) in the first...
Ole Miss women’s basketball ‘excited’ for first NCAA tournament since 2007
Ole Miss women’s basketball ‘excited’ for first NCAA tournament since 2007
Ole Miss women’s basketball ‘excited’ for first NCAA tournament since 2007