“The Bella” could bring a South Beach vibe to South Mississippi

A developer wants to transform the old Wells Fargo Bank building in Biloxi into a high end Airbnb called “The Bella.”
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine it’s Mardi Gras and you’re on the parade route with a balcony seat to all the fun. That’s the vision of one local developer as the former Wells Fargo Bank building is transformed into a high end Airbnb. It’ll be called “The Bella.”

“We really to bring the South Florida/LA/New York vibe into downtown Biloxi,” said developer Ivan Spinner. “It’s going to be very chic, very luxurious, and very, very high end.”

The Bella would have 15 rooms, some upstairs, and some downstairs.

“All the rooms will have their own balconies, courtyards downstairs,” Spinner said.

The goal is to bring the South Beach, big city feel to South Mississippi.

“When you walk in, we want it to have that ‘wow’ factor and feel like you walked into an upscale boutique hotel in New York City,” Spinner added.

When they talk about developments, the key word is location, location, location.

“I consider this Main and Main,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a better location in Biloxi.”

Plans include a bistro inside, and the possibly of turning the old bank vault into a VIP area. They hope to have “The Bella” up and running by the end of 2022.

