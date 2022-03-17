St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota

Robert Ramirez, 2, has been missing since Thursday morning.
Robert Ramirez, 2, has been missing since Thursday morning.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)
By KEYC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - Authorities in Minnesota are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 2-year-old Robert Ramirez.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early Thursday morning about the missing child. Investigators have developed information throughout the day that now leads them to believe Robert was likely abducted.

There is no known abductor or vehicle information available at this time.

Robert is described as a 3-foot-tall Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve red T-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Robert Ramirez please call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 320-634-5411 or 911.

Copyright 2022 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities arrested 71-year-old Warren Luther Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead...
Diamondhead man arrested in connection to North Carolina cold case
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
A Moss Point police officer was fired from his position Tuesday night, according to Mayor Billy...
UPDATE: Moss Point police officer fired following internal investigation

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
Russia may have the more powerful military, but Ukrainians say their tenacity and...
Volunteers get creative assisting Ukrainian troops
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
Some kids received a special surprise Thursday as they gear up for the Harrison County...
Kids with special needs get shopping spree ahead of fishing rodeo
A week ago, they were living in horrific conditions inside a Pass Christian home. Now, the...
First group of dogs seized from Pass Christian home now available for adoption