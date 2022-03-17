St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital....
Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus.

Fort Lauderdale police say the shooting occurred Thursday on a Broward County Transit bus just outside police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting.

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.

Officials say three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car.

Police said the shooter was in custody and didn’t believe there was any further threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities arrested 71-year-old Warren Luther Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead...
Diamondhead man arrested in connection to North Carolina cold case
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
A Moss Point police officer was fired from his position Tuesday night, according to Mayor Billy...
UPDATE: Moss Point police officer fired following internal investigation

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
Russia may have the more powerful military, but Ukrainians say their tenacity and...
Volunteers get creative assisting Ukrainian troops
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
Some kids received a special surprise Thursday as they gear up for the Harrison County...
Kids with special needs get shopping spree ahead of fishing rodeo
A week ago, they were living in horrific conditions inside a Pass Christian home. Now, the...
First group of dogs seized from Pass Christian home now available for adoption