Wicker calls for humanitarian support in Ukraine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) says now is the time to step in and assist Ukraine in the fight against Russian forces.

On Wednesday, Wicker voiced his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We need to give him the assistance that he asked for in terms of being able to knock the Russian aircraft out of the sky,” Wicker said. “These aircraft that are not only there for military purposes, but that are bombing civilian targets, residential apartments, places where there’s no military value, except for Vladimir Putin to try to break the will of the innocent Ukrainian people.”

Wicker is also advocating for humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Senator Roger Wicker recently returned from Poland and talked about his visit.

“We were able to talk to our diplomatic leadership from Kyiv who had to move for safety into Poland,” Wicker said. “We spoke to the Polish defense minister, who’s a very good friend of ours and a steadfast ally and we talked to some some very brave troops, including some troops that are citizens of my home state of Mississippi.”

It comes the same day that Ukraine’s President gave a speech to Congress about the current state of his country, where he pleaded more help to stop the Russian assault.

President Joe Biden later announced the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones. However, the U.S. is not taking any action on Ukraine’s plea for a no-fly zone.

The Mississippi House of Representatives and the Senate passed House Concurrent Resolution 77, condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Senators also passed Resolution 53, calling for Mississippi to cut all ties with Russia.

