Wednesday’s Forecast

After wet weather at times yesterday, today should be dry pretty much all day as the rain system continues to move away from us to the east. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with overall pleasant conditions today. Morning temperatures start off in the cool 50s. By this afternoon, temperatures should reach the upper 60s to lower 70s which might be a tad cooler than yesterday afternoon. Cool and mostly clear tonight. And then nice and dry again for St. Patrick’s Day Thursday with rain-free conditions making for perfect weather for any outdoor festivities. However, the next rain system will bring scattered showers after midnight Thursday night. Friday will be wet and stormy, especially before noon. Then, drier for the weekend as high pressure brings us rain-free weather for Saturday, Sunday, and next Monday. However, next Tuesday could bring showers as the next rain system approaches from the west.

