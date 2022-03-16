Rapiscan Systems Classic Tournament returns to the Coast

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 500 Volunteers are putting the finishing touches together for the Rapiscan Systems classic golf tournament.

The tournament is returning to the Coast after being postponed for the last two years.

“This year’s Rapiscan System Classic will be the first since 2019, and we are just beyond thrilled to have it back,” said Wiley Anderson, community outreach and marketing manager.

Anderson said the event would not be possible without the help of volunteers.

“No PGA tours or PGA championship events would be possible without the help of volunteers. We usually have about 500 every year, and we are still looking for volunteers this year,” he said.

Honorary Server Chairman Sherri Smith said she has been volunteering for a decade.

“My dad was a big golfer. He actually helped start Winddance, which was actually here in Gulfport. He’s a big golfer and loves golf, so I have always been around it and loved it. It was a good way for me to get involved since I cannot play golf,” she said.

You don’t need to be a golfer to volunteer.

“There are scorers that walk around and help take care of the scoring. We have volunteers that help take care of the shuttles. The players have people that work with them in the clubhouse and just make sure they have all the supplies and things they need before they hit the course,” Smith said.

Starter Announcer committee chairman Rich Westfall has worked with PGA from the start.

“I think just being there, being able to announce the players as they step on the tee, announce the volunteers during Pro-AM, and being involved with all of that inside the ropes is just a wonderful experience. All the players are great,” Westfall said.

Having the Champions golf tournament back in South Mississippi has a lot of people excited.

“Everyone that we talked to from sponsors to volunteers, the players especially, us moving to Golf Bear Golf Club. This will be a lot of their first time playing at Grand Bear,” Anderson said.

The tournament starts on April 1 and ends on April 3 at the Grand Bear Golf Club.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can apply HERE.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.