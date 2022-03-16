St. Jude Dream Home
Chilly and calm tonight. More rain by Friday.

Calm tonight. Beautiful Thursday. Rain by Friday morning.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT
We ended up seeing some sun this afternoon, and we’re in for a calm night. Clouds will gradually clear out by the evening. Tonight will be chilly lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. A little patchy fog is possible.

St. Patrick’s Day looks great! It will be sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A low pressure system and cold front will likely bring showers and storms overnight Thursday into Friday morning. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms, too. Most of the rain will exit by the end of Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Cooler air will move in by Saturday, and highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll see more sunshine. The first day of spring is Sunday, and it’s going to feel like it! We’ll be in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

