St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say

By Audrey Owsley and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - An 18-year-old woman who went missing from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada may have been kidnapped, authorities said.

Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen around 5 a.m. Saturday inside her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Newlands Drive in Fernley, Nevada. According to Irion’s mother, she works for Panasonic in the Reno-Sparks area and was waiting for a shuttle when she went missing.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says video surveillance shows a person walking from a nearby homeless camp and lurking in vehicles. He is then seen getting into the driver’s seat of Irion’s vehicle and leaving in an unknown direction with Irion in the passenger seat, KOLO reports.

Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say Irion’s vehicle, a blue 1992 Mercury Sable, was found at the industrial park in Fernley around noon Tuesday. Deputies said evidence found inside the car suggests Irion’s disappearance was the result of a crime.

The Washoe County Forensic Investigation Section is helping process the car.

Irion is described as 5′11″ with dyed black hair and green eyes. One eye also has brown in it. Her family organized a GoFundMe following her disappearance to help with search-related costs.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620 and reference case 22LY01068.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities arrested 71-year-old Warren Luther Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead...
Diamondhead man arrested in connection to North Carolina cold case
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
A Moss Point police officer was fired from his position Tuesday night, according to Mayor Billy...
UPDATE: Moss Point police officer fired following internal investigation

Latest News

FILE - Alysa Liu, of the United States, reacts after competing in the women's free skate...
U.S. Olympian Alysa Liu, father targeted in Chinese spy case
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI: Accused wanted ‘tyrant’ Gov. Whitmer tied up on table
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is seen before signing a measure that prohibits legal action against...
Washington state prohibits Texas-style abortion lawsuits
Caught on camera: A bus crashes into a restaurant in Minneapolis.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus crashes into Minnesota restaurant