Mississippi House and Senate pass resolutions to condemn Russian invasion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate have passed resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The House passed House Concurrent Resolution 77 which condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Mississippi Senate also unanimously passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 563 condemning the invasion of Ukraine and calling for the state to immediately cut all ties with Russia.

The resolutions call for severing all economic, financial, cultural, and other connections with the Russian Federation, its leaders, and its businesses.

