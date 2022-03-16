St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Mississippi House and Senate pass resolutions to condemn Russian invasion

The Mississippi House of Representatives has introduced House Concurrent Resolution 77 which...
The Mississippi House of Representatives has introduced House Concurrent Resolution 77 which condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine.(wlox)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate have passed resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The House passed House Concurrent Resolution 77 which condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Mississippi Senate also unanimously passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 563 condemning the invasion of Ukraine and calling for the state to immediately cut all ties with Russia.

The resolutions call for severing all economic, financial, cultural, and other connections with the Russian Federation, its leaders, and its businesses.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities arrested 71-year-old Warren Luther Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead...
Diamondhead man arrested in connection to North Carolina cold case
Drivers are being warned to avoid Highway 11 near River Road in Pearl River County after a semi...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 11 in PRC closed after semi overturns
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets
The bulldogs take on Florida International. A Conference-USA opponent who can be a nice first...
Ben Howland out at Mississippi State
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

Tornado Watch in effect until 10 AM. Then, quieter and drier this afternoon.
Wesley's Friday Early First Alert Forecast
Some kids received a special surprise Thursday as they gear up for the Harrison County...
Kids with special needs get shopping spree ahead of fishing rodeo
A week ago, they were living in horrific conditions inside a Pass Christian home. Now, the...
First group of dogs seized from Pass Christian home now available for adoption
Long Beach Fire Chief Griff Skellie believes the mold issue at Fire Station 3 dates back to...
What should Long Beach do with its mold covered fire station?
The Pascagoula-Gautier School District was just named a “District of Innovation” for its...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District named a “District of Innovation”