Minor League Baseball’s Historic League Names To Return in 2022

BILOXI, Miss. (SHUCKERS) - Minor League Baseball today announced the return of the historical names for the 11 leagues that comprise the player development system for Major League Baseball’s 30 Clubs. During the 2021 season, the leagues had regional names (Triple-A East, Triple-A West, etc.) while the rights to the use of the historic league names were in the process of being acquired by MLB.

“Major League Baseball is pleased to restore the historic names for each of the minor leagues that our fans are familiar with,” said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development. “We are excited for what the future holds for each of these leagues and the communities that make up Minor League Baseball.”

As part of ongoing fan communications and feedback, MLB formally updated the initial classification levels to Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Single-A. All league logos from the 2019 season will return, with the exception of a new logo for the Pacific Coast League.

The breakdown of teams by league is as follows:

International League (Triple-A)

Originally founded: 1884

Notable alumni: Roberto Clemente, Carlton Fisk, Bob Gibson, Derek Jeter, Randy Johnson, Aaron Judge, Francisco Lindor, Eddie Murray, Stan Musial, Satchel Paige, Jim Rice, Cal Ripken Jr., Frank Robinson, Jackie Robinson, Babe Ruth.

Current teams (20): Buffalo Bisons, Charlotte Knights, Columbus Clippers, Durham Bulls, Gwinnett Stripers, Indianapolis Indians, Iowa Cubs, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Louisville Bats, Memphis Redbirds, Nashville Sounds, Norfolk Tides, Omaha Storm Chasers, Rochester Red Wings, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders, St. Paul Saints, Syracuse Mets, Toledo Mud Hens, and Worcester Red Sox.

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

Originally founded: 1903

Notable alumni: Kris Bryant, Jacob deGrom, Joe DiMaggio, Bobby Doerr, Tony Gwynn, Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, Willie McCovey, David Ortiz, Mike Piazza, Ted Williams.

Current teams (10): Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Sugar Land Space Cowboys, and Tacoma Rainiers.

Eastern League (Double-A)

Originally founded: 1923

Notable alumni: Jeff Bagwell, Gary Carter, Whitey Ford, Lou Gehrig, Vladimir Guerrero, Bryce Harper, Bill Mazeroski, Ryne Sandberg, Mike Schmidt, John Smoltz, Warren Spahn, Jim Thome.

Current teams (12): Akron RubberDucks, Altoona Curve, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Bowie Baysox, Erie SeaWolves, Harrisburg Senators, Hartford Yard Goats, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Portland Sea Dogs, Reading Fightin Phils, Richmond Flying Squirrels, and Somerset Patriots.

Southern League (Double-A)

Originally founded: 1885

Notable alumni: Hank Aaron, Javier Báez, Reggie Jackson, Michael Jordan, Jim Kaat, Clayton Kershaw, Harmon Killebrew, Edgar Martinez, Nolan Ryan, Max Scherzer, Tom Seaver, Frank Thomas, Alan Trammell, Earl Weaver.

Current teams (8): Biloxi Shuckers, Birmingham Barons, Chattanooga Lookouts, Mississippi Braves, Montgomery Biscuits, Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Tennessee Smokies.

Texas League (Double-A)

Originally founded: 1888

Notable alumni: Cody Bellinger, Adrián Beltré, Bert Blyleven, Steve Carlton, Dizzy Dean, Dennis Eckersley, Joe Morgan, Gaylord Perry, Brooks Robinson, Iván Rodriguez, Ron Santo, Duke Snider, Bruce Sutter, Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Current teams (10): Amarillo Sod Poodles, Arkansas Travelers, Corpus Christi Hooks, Frisco RoughRiders, Midland RockHounds, Northwest Arkansas Naturals, San Antonio Missions, Springfield Cardinals, Tulsa Drillers, and Wichita Wind Surge.

Midwest League (High-A):

Originally founded: 1947

Notable alumni: Lou Boudreau, Carlos Correa, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Trevor Hoffman, Greg Maddux, Juan Marichal, Paul Molitor, David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez, Mike Trout, Joey Votto, Billy Williams.

Current teams (12): Beloit Sky Carp, Cedar Rapids Kernels, Dayton Dragons, Fort Wayne TinCaps, Great Lakes Loons, Lake County Captains, Lansing Lugnuts, Peoria Chiefs, Quad Cities River Bandits, South Bend Cubs, West Michigan Whitecaps and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Northwest League (High-A):

Originally founded: 1955

Notable alumni: Nelson Cruz, Tony Gwynn, Harmon Killebrew, Buster Posey, Mike Schmidt, Ozzie Smith, Duke Snider, Don Sutton, Hoyt Wilhelm.

Current teams (6): Eugene Emeralds, Everett AquaSox, Hillsboro Hops, Spokane Indians, Tri-City Dust Devils and Vancouver Canadians.

South Atlantic League (High-A):

Originally founded: 1903

Notable alumni: Hank Aaron, Mookie Betts, Craig Biggio, Freddie Freeman, Chipper Jones, Andrew McCutchen, Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer, Mariano Rivera, Willie Stargell, Willie Mays, Christian Yelich.

Current teams (12): Aberdeen IronBirds, Asheville Tourists, Bowling Green Hot Rods, Brooklyn Cyclones, Greensboro Grasshoppers, Greenville Drive, Hickory Crawdads, Hudson Valley Renegades, Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Rome Braves, Wilmington Blue Rocks and Winston-Salem Dash.

California League (Single-A):

Originally founded: 1941

Notable alumni: Sparky Anderson, George Brett, Don Drysdale, Rollie Fingers, Paul Goldschmidt, Ken Griffey Jr., Rickey Henderson, Tony La Russa, Matt Olson, Buster Posey, Kirby Puckett, Corey Seager, Ted Simmons.

Current teams (8): Fresno Grizzlies, Inland Empire 66ers, Lake Elsinore Storm, Modesto Nuts, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, San Jose Giants, Stockton Ports and Visalia Rawhide.

Carolina League (Single-A):

Originally founded: 1945

Notable alumni: Johnny Bench, Wade Boggs, Orlando Cepeda, Zack Greinke, Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Carl Yastrzemski.

Current teams (12): Augusta GreenJackets, Carolina Mudcats, Charleston RiverDogs, Columbia Fireflies, Delmarva Shorebirds, Down East Wood Ducks, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Fredericksburg Nationals, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Lynchburg Hillcats, Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Salem Red Sox.

Florida State League (Single-A):

Originally founded: 1919

Notable alumni: Ronald Acuña, Jr., Miguel Cabrera, Rod Carew, Andre Dawson, Roy Halladay, Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Stan Musial, Tim Raines, Giancarlo Stanton, Justin Verlander, Larry Walker.

Current teams (10): Bradenton Marauders, Clearwater Threshers, Daytona Tortugas, Dunedin Blue Jays, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Jupiter Hammerheads, Lakeland Flying Tigers, Palm Beach Cardinals, St. Lucie Mets and Tampa Tarpons.

The Biloxi Shuckers open their seventh season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm.

