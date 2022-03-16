Grocery and gas prices continue to soar as war in Ukraine persists

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippians are having to make tough choices now that the prices at the pump and in the grocery aisle are higher then they’ve ever been.

Since Russia attacked Ukraine three weeks ago, countries around the world are feeling the economic impact of the war. And here in the United States, folks are seeing a little less money in their wallets and more in their gas tanks and grocery carts.

“Because of gas prices going up, you have to budget with gas and groceries now,” Jackson resident Devin Campbell said.

“I do think about the things that I’m buying at the grocery store right now a little bit more,” Belhaven resident, Lucy Joya added.

According to an organization with the United Nations, food prices worldwide have increased by almost 4% in just a month - and 20% more than this time last year.

“I would say I’m probably seeing anywhere from 20 to 40 dollars. Our grocery bills average before prices went up probably about $150 every couple of weeks. And now I’m spending closer to $200,” Joya said.

The President of the Mississippi Farm Bureau said those high produce prices are because of increasing gas and fertilizer costs for the Mississippi farmers.

“It’s probably about double on what we’re paying for it last year. We’re not a big user of Russian fertilizer here in the United States, but what happens is the countries that do use them are going to go find a market for the fertilizer that they have been displaced in,” Mike McCormick said.

And higher demand means higher prices for the farmers.

However, McCormick said the price in the store isn’t just because of fertilizer. Diesel prices have risen as well, making the harvesting of produce and transportation of products increase.

“We only get about 14 cents out of every dollar. The rest of that is in transportation, packaging, and all of that’s due of supply chain issues,” McCormick said.

So how much longer will your cart really be impacted?

“I’ve seen reports that maybe a year into this. Everything should be hopefully back to more of a normal than we are today,” McCormick said.

“I’m concerned for people who can’t cover that cost. And what are they doing?” Joya said.

