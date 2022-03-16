Deer Island controlled burn set for Wednesday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you see smoke in the skies over Biloxi and Ocean Springs Wednesday, it may be coming from Deer Island.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources plans to conduct a prescribed burn on a 39-acre section of Deer Island’s eastern end between 10 a.m. and noon. It’s expected to last for the remainder of the day.

MDMR officials encourage everyone to remain out of the area until Friday, March 18, 2022.

The prescribed fire will help remove heavy fuel loads from the ground, promote a healthy understory for wildlife habitat and function as a site prep aid for tree plantings and restoration efforts. The fire will also aid with the removal of invasive species, such as Chinese Tallow, as well as increase access to infested areas for additional treatment.

