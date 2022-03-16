St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high

There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October...
There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to preliminary data from the CDC.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States.

There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During that period, about two-thirds of the overdose deaths in the U.S. involved synthetic opioids, like fentanyl. It’s a stronger and faster-acting drug than natural opiates.

Over the past two years, the number of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids has nearly doubled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities arrested 71-year-old Warren Luther Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead...
Diamondhead man arrested in connection to North Carolina cold case
Drivers are being warned to avoid Highway 11 near River Road in Pearl River County after a semi...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 11 in PRC closed after semi overturns
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets
The bulldogs take on Florida International. A Conference-USA opponent who can be a nice first...
Ben Howland out at Mississippi State
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Pete Davidson won’t make space flight
Smoke from missile strikes seen in Lviv, Ukraine
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger, founder of the "Austrian World Summit", talks about his dreams...
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin in video: Stop this war
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
Tornado Watch in effect until 10 AM. Then, quieter and drier this afternoon.
Wesley's Friday Early First Alert Forecast