Ben Howland prepares for familiar foe in Tony Bennett, Virginia

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Speculation swirled around Ben Howland’s future with Mississippi State earlier in the week. Even though it only clears things up for the near future, athletic director John Cohen said Howland would coach the team should it be selected in the NIT. Now, Howland and his bulldogs are preparing for their first round game against Virginia.

It will be the 11th time MSU hits the road this season, with only one win in their previous 10 tries to show for it. They’re walking into a familiar foe for Howland, who squared off against Virginia head man Tony Bennett and his father, Dick, back when they coached in the then-Pac-10, now Pac-12, Conference. The Bennett’s are most-known for their pack line defense, clogging up areas near the rim and making it difficult for teams to get good shots. Howland has not-so-fond memories of facing the Bennett-coached teams when he was at UCLA, and said going against them is far from a pleasant experience as an opponent.

“It’s like getting a root canal. It’s not fun,” he said. “The way they defend, the way they execute offensively. We had some great games - UCLA had never lost at home to Washington State until Dick Bennett beat us there, and then Tony beat us there. So, I’m the infamous coach that allowed two Washington State losses on our home floor at UCLA.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.