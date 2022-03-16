Area armed forces leaders branch out at Military One Coast event

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Support is the common theme of the five local military leaders.

“I do really feel the love and support from the community,” said Capt. Jeff Powell, NCBC 133 commander.

At Military One Coast, these leaders worked to inform Coast leaders and to re-establish the South Mississippi-armed forces kinship that COVID-19 took away.

“I look forward to engaging with you guys and gals. We appreciate your support for our military community,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Radcliffe, AVCRAD commander.

Those at Wednesday’s event heard from military leadership at Keesler Air Force Base, the Army Air Guard Base, the Naval Construction Battalion Center, and the Command Readiness Training Center.

All involved presented local Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce members and area citizens with an in-depth look at each military installation.

