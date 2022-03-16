St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Area armed forces leaders branch out at Military One Coast event

At Military One Coast, these leaders worked to inform Coast leaders and to re-establish the...
At Military One Coast, these leaders worked to inform Coast leaders and to re-establish the South Mississippi-Armed Forces kinship that COVID-19 took away.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Support is the common theme of the five local military leaders.

“I do really feel the love and support from the community,” said Capt. Jeff Powell, NCBC 133 commander.

At Military One Coast, these leaders worked to inform Coast leaders and to re-establish the South Mississippi-armed forces kinship that COVID-19 took away.

“I look forward to engaging with you guys and gals. We appreciate your support for our military community,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Radcliffe, AVCRAD commander.

Those at Wednesday’s event heard from military leadership at Keesler Air Force Base, the Army Air Guard Base, the Naval Construction Battalion Center, and the Command Readiness Training Center.

All involved presented local Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce members and area citizens with an in-depth look at each military installation.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Moss Point police officer was fired from his position Tuesday night, according to Mayor Billy...
UPDATE: Moss Point police officer fired following internal investigation
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Parents file lawsuit against former Diamondhead councilman Alan Moran
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets
Passing clouds today. Rain returns by Friday.
Taylor's Wednesday Middsy First Alert Forecast
If you see smoke in the skies over Biloxi and Ocean Springs Wednesday, it may be coming from a...
Deer Island controlled burn set for Wednesday
The Diamondhead City Council presented a special proclamation on behalf of 101-year-old Robert...
Diamondhead honors 101-year-old World War II veteran, Purple Heart recipient