Quieter and less rainy heading into this afternoon

Today began with heavy showers and thunderstorms. But, the downpours have since left us alone and have went eastward into Alabama. This should allow for a break in the rain for South Mississippi heading into this afternoon. However, a few more hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out today and tonight as the back side of the low pressure system swings through our area bringing wraparound clouds and possibly light rain showers. For the most part, tomorrow should be dry. And St. Patrick’s Day Thursday looks quite nice with rain-free weather. Then, back to wet weather on Friday as a cold front moves in from the west. But, we’ll dry back out just in time for the weekend thanks to high pressure. So, no rain is expected this Saturday or Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.