Townhome development planned for vacant land near MGCCC Harrison County campus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi developer is moving forward with plans to build dozens of new homes. The development is also a way of revitalizing the area surrounding Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Harrison County campus.

Directly across Debuys Road from the community college is the vacant and unused Eula Street. Kenneth Jones is now putting the street to use with plans to build 38 townhomes spread out over eight acres on each side of the street.

“We really wanted to look at this location close to the community college to try and see if we could revitalize the area,” Jones said. “It’s been hard to find nice pieces left untouched, close, and in the city. This one has had its obstacles with flood zones, wetlands, homeless camps and various other things.”

The wetlands part of the property won’t be used to build the townhomes on and will be used as common areas for the complex.

With the college in sight of the planned community, Jones sees the homes as a prime location for students and school employees.

“Having the ability to walk to school for students, staff and business professionals, I think this offers a lot for them,” Jones said.

An additional access point to the busy Pass Road for the college has been talked about for years. Jones said this project could create more momentum for the idea.

“The more ways in and out and the less traffic you’re going to put on a certain road always helps. Debuys has been there forever and has growing pain with things expanding around it and hasn’t been able to have additional right away because there’s always been things on either side, so an additional access point would work great,” Jones said.

With the highly competitive real estate market, Jones thinks right now is the time to build.

“We have such a shortage of housing inventory and our hope is to offer something at a competitive price point where for $200,000 or $225,000 we can offer somebody a house now,” he said.

Jones expects construction of the townhomes to start in the next three to four months.

