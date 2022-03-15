St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

State trooper addresses MHP current trooper shortage

Troopers are down at least 100 people across Mississippi
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - All across the state, Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are shorthanded.

According to State Trooper Craig James, there is a statewide shortage as MHP is down at least 100 officers.

“We’re allowed 650 sworn state troopers in our agency and right now we’re sitting somewhere close to five,” says James.

James says there are several reasons for the shortage, one, in particular, can be retirement.

“There are a lot of troopers that are eligible for retirement. So even though we sit around 500 today that could change as troopers become eligible for retirement as troopers,” says James.

MHP has been working hard to fight the shortage. It recently recruited former law enforcement for open positions and has already selected Cadet Class 66.

“We have a class that’s going to start May 15. It’s specifically for prior law enforcement people with at least two years prior law experience. And that should help beef up our number somewhat,” says James.

James says even though they are getting the job done and protecting the public, troopers can feel the effects of the shortage.

“We are spending more time answering calls for service, work in traffic crashes, things of that nature, and less time focusing on enforcement efforts, addressing aggressive drivers, getting impaired drivers off the road, things like that,” says James.

MHP academy usually runs for 22 weeks. The potential starting salary for a trooper is around $48,000 for the first year depending on law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A Moss Point police officer was fired from his position Tuesday night, according to Mayor Billy...
UPDATE: Moss Point police officer fired following internal investigation
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Parents file lawsuit against former Diamondhead councilman Alan Moran
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare

Latest News

The district's goal is to have the new electric school buses rolled out by the beginning of the...
Jackson County School District purchases 6 electric school buses
MDOT crews test the newly repaired north-bound span of the Highway 605 bridge over the...
Hwy 605 bridge over Industrial Seaway closes temporarily to move traffic flow
Calm tonight. Beautiful Thursday. Rain by Friday morning.
Taylor's Wednesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Agreement reached in Mississippi teachers' pay raises, salaries.
Miss. Senate, House agree on heart of teachers’ pay package
At Military One Coast, these leaders worked to inform Coast leaders and to re-establish the...
Area armed forces leaders branch out at Military One Coast event