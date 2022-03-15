State lawmakers react to Gov. Reeves signing anti-Critical Race Theory bill

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local lawmakers are reacting to Gov. Tate Reeves signing a bill into law that bans Critical Race Theory in public schools.

Gov. Reeves signed SB 2113 into law on Monday. The new law makes it so Critical Race Theory cannot be taught in any public institution in Mississippi.

We spoke with lawmakers who represent parts of the Pine Belt about the law. Some say they’re in favor of it.

“Critical Race Theory as it’s being taught in certain public schools across the country does just that... it makes people look at each other in terms of Black people versus white people versus Asian people...,” said Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-District 41. “And that’s not something that we should encourage or foster in modern-day Mississippi.”

Any public school or university that violates parts of the bill will risk losing public funding.

