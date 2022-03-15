Sewer main leak prompts beach closure in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has closed a portion of the beach in Pass Christian Monday.

MDEQ is warning people to avoid water contact in the area, especially in the area between Henderson Avenue east to Hiern Avenue.

MDEQ received notice from the city of Pass Christian regarding a sewer force main leak at the corner of St. Louis Avenue and Henderson Avenue that affected that portion of the beach.

The city is taking measures to repair the issues, and MDEQ is monitoring the situation in this area and may revise the closure as needed.

