Sewer line installation closes portion of Popp’s Ferry Road

The city council will vote on a resolution in connection with the widening of Popp's Ferry...
The city council will vote on a resolution in connection with the widening of Popp's Ferry Road. (Photo source: WLOX News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in D’Iberville might need to allow som extra time for getting around town for this week.

Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., a portion of Popp’s Ferry Road will be closed while crews install a sewer line. The road will be closed between Rae and Nance streets, with drivers able to use Automall Parkway, Brodie Road and Lamey Street as a detour.

The roadwork is expected to last until Friday at 5 p.m.

Popp’s Ferry Road will be closed to through traffic beginning 9AM Wednesday, March 16th to 5PM Friday March 18th. See detour map attached….

Posted by City of D'Iberville on Friday, March 11, 2022

