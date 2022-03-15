Sewer line installation closes portion of Popp’s Ferry Road
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in D’Iberville might need to allow som extra time for getting around town for this week.
Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., a portion of Popp’s Ferry Road will be closed while crews install a sewer line. The road will be closed between Rae and Nance streets, with drivers able to use Automall Parkway, Brodie Road and Lamey Street as a detour.
The roadwork is expected to last until Friday at 5 p.m.
