St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Plans underway to honor the lives of former Governor William Winter and First Lady Elise Winter

Former President Bill Clinton will speak at the celebration in Jackson
The former President will join other state leaders in remembering and celebrating the lives of...
The former President will join other state leaders in remembering and celebrating the lives of former Governor William Winter and First Lady Elise Winter.(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plans are underway to honor a former Governor and First Lady.

Former President Bill Clinton will be in Mississippi to celebrate the lives of Governor William Winter and First Lady Elise Winter.

Winter died in 2020. Speakers include former President Bill Clinton, former Mississippi...
Winter died in 2020. Speakers include former President Bill Clinton, former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour and former Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson.(WLBT)

The event will be held at the Two Mississippi Museums in May. Speakers also include former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson.

Winter has been praised nationally for the groundbreaking passage of education reform during...
Winter has been praised nationally for the groundbreaking passage of education reform during his term and his work to open the Two Museums.(WLBT)

Winter served as governor from 1980 through 1984. His term as governor has been nationally acclaimed for the groundbreaking passage of education reform.

Winter died in 2020. He worked for years to open the two Museums in Jackson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Moss Point police officer was fired from his position Tuesday night, according to Mayor Billy...
UPDATE: Moss Point police officer fired following internal investigation
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Parents file lawsuit against former Diamondhead councilman Alan Moran
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare

Latest News

The district's goal is to have the new electric school buses rolled out by the beginning of the...
Jackson County School District purchases 6 electric school buses
MDOT crews test the newly repaired north-bound span of the Highway 605 bridge over the...
Hwy 605 bridge over Industrial Seaway closes temporarily to move traffic flow
Calm tonight. Beautiful Thursday. Rain by Friday morning.
Taylor's Wednesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Agreement reached in Mississippi teachers' pay raises, salaries.
Miss. Senate, House agree on heart of teachers’ pay package
At Military One Coast, these leaders worked to inform Coast leaders and to re-establish the...
Area armed forces leaders branch out at Military One Coast event