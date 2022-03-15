Pascagoula-Gautier School District’s superintendent search narrowed to two

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The search for the next Pascagoula-Gautier School superintendent is now down to two candidates, and you’re invited to meet them.

The PGSD Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that the two finalists are Billy Ellzey, the current Kosciusko School District Superintendent and Dr. Christopher Williams, the current Ocean Springs School District Assistant Superintendent.

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District Board of Trustees has narrowed its nationwide search for a new superintendent to two finalists: Billy Ellzey, left, the current Kosciusko School District Superintendent and Dr. Christopher Williams, right, the current Ocean Springs School District Assistant Superintendent. (Kosciusko and Ocean Springs school districts)

A community forum to meet the candidates will be held Monday, April 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Gautier (2717 Hwy. 90). The public is invited to attend in person or by Facebook live on the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The candidates will receive some questions ahead of time, some not until they are asked at the live event, and some from the virtual and in-person audience.

Ellzey has 22 years of experience in education. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of Southern Mississippi, a Master of Educational Leadership and Administration from Northwestern State University, and a Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration at William Carey University. Ellzey has been the Superintendent in Kosciusko since 2017 and was also the Superintendent at Forrest County Agricultural High School and Principal at Purvis High School. Both districts where he served as Superintendent increased in accountability levels during his tenure.

Williams has 20 years of experience in education. He earned all four degrees at the University of Southern Mississippi: Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Teaching, Master of Educational Leadership and Administration, Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration, and Doctorate of Philosophy in Educational Administration and Supervision. Williams has been the Assistant Superintendent in Ocean Springs since 2013 and was the Principal at St. Martin North Elementary School and Assistant Principal at St. Martin High School. Ocean Springs School District has maintained its A rating during his nine-year tenure.

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District’s next superintendent will replace Dr. Wayne Rodolfich, who is retiring after 17 years in that position and an additional six years in the district.

