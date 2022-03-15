Lt. Gov. Hosemann pushing to suspend gas tax for six months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As gas prices continue to soar, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said he will propose to suspend the state’s gas tax for six months, saving Mississippian drivers money.

“We are going to propose a six-month moratorium suspension with gas tax. That is 18.6% That is $260 million back in taxpayers’ hands,” Hosemann said.

In an interview with WLOX, Hosemann explained how he believes rising gas costs will affect the Coast along with all of Mississippi.

“People are going to stop traveling. Stop going to the Coast. Stop spending their money there. This has economic ripples all through the Coast,” Hosemann said.

Jeffrey Johnson said he is spending a lot more money on gas than ever before, but he has no choice but to pump gas to go to places. Johnson said the new proposal will ease his pockets.

“That would help out a lot. A whole lot. Like I said, putting 60 every week on the tank is not fun,” Johnson said.

Hosemann’s proposal includes an added appropriation of $215 million to the Mississippi Department of Transportation to make up for the loss in revenue. The full Senate could take up the topic as soon as Tuesday. Hosemann said this plan is a way to get people to come to the state.

“I see this as a way to save our household income. To have people coming here, make sure people can afford to travel to Mississippi, and hopefully them to stop here and buy gas, go into our restaurant’s casinos, and convenient stores,” Hosemann said.

Disabled Veteran Cory Jones and his wife said this situation has taken a big hit on them.

“Pretty much we are down to only using one vehicle now. Everything else that we have we cannot really afford to fill up now,” Jones said.

With gas prices increasing, the cost of produce and other household essentials is also rising. Jones said his family has been more mindful when shopping.

“It is affecting how we buy groceries and pretty much every aspect of our lives so far,” Jones said.

According to the Associated Press, the average price of regular-grade gasoline in the United States went up to 79 cents over the past two weeks.

