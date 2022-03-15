St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

High fuel prices causing trucking companies to adjust

Trucking company Knight Transportation is also trying to figure out how to adapt to the rising...
Trucking company Knight Transportation is also trying to figure out how to adapt to the rising costs of fuel right now.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine if you’re with Knight Transportation. Their biggest hub east of the Mississippi River is here on the Coast.

At this terminal, they have 177 of the big rigs. Each holds 250 gallons of diesel fuel, which is more expensive than regular unleaded.

“The truck’s only get 7-7.5 miles to the gallon when you’re hauling 80,000 lbs. down the road,” said John Irwin, terminal manager.

So, if you fill one them up, with today’s high fuel prices, it’ll cost about $1,000.

“It’s definitely something we’re talking to with our drivers. It’s conversations we need to have,” Irwin said.

What do they do to offset those high fuel costs?

“We have a program in place where they get a fuel solution with each load info. It automatically finds the cheapest truck stop on the route,” Irwin added. “One other conversation we have with drivers is idling the truck at truck stops. We don’t want them sweating, but when they get a chance to shut it off, we ask them to do it.”

They say truck maintenance also helps.

For Knight and other trucking companies, the good news is customer demand is high right now.

“Ports are still backed up. Mobile, Gulfport, New Orleans, all of them are giving us business,” Irwin said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Blankenship
Woman charged in deadly DUI crash given $100K bond
Gulfport police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Terrell Hill on three charges of aggravated...
Suspect in custody after Gulfport shooting sends one to hospital
Black Spring Break is resuming next month after not being held for two years due to COVID-19....
Promoters prepare for Black Spring Break’s return after two-year hiatus
Kathryn Blankenship
Coroner identifies 7-year-old victim involved in car crash at Clarion-Ledger building; Woman charged with aggravated DUI
Critical race theory
Gov. Reeves signs anti-critical race theory bill into law

Latest News

This photo shows the water in a Gautier bathtub. While residents have long expressed concerns...
$2.77M from EPA to help improve Gautier water
Dry air aloft should keep our rain chances lower heading into this afternoon. Tracking an upper...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, right, speaks during a news conference on Tuesday,...
Fitch granted more time to serve process in China COVID-19 lawsuit
"The TORNADO Act would ensure that NOAA is working to improve hazardous weather forecasting and...
Miss. Sens. introduce bill to improve tornado forecasting following devastating outbreaks