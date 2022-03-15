High fuel prices causing trucking companies to adjust

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine if you’re with Knight Transportation. Their biggest hub east of the Mississippi River is here on the Coast.

At this terminal, they have 177 of the big rigs. Each holds 250 gallons of diesel fuel, which is more expensive than regular unleaded.

“The truck’s only get 7-7.5 miles to the gallon when you’re hauling 80,000 lbs. down the road,” said John Irwin, terminal manager.

So, if you fill one them up, with today’s high fuel prices, it’ll cost about $1,000.

“It’s definitely something we’re talking to with our drivers. It’s conversations we need to have,” Irwin said.

What do they do to offset those high fuel costs?

“We have a program in place where they get a fuel solution with each load info. It automatically finds the cheapest truck stop on the route,” Irwin added. “One other conversation we have with drivers is idling the truck at truck stops. We don’t want them sweating, but when they get a chance to shut it off, we ask them to do it.”

They say truck maintenance also helps.

For Knight and other trucking companies, the good news is customer demand is high right now.

“Ports are still backed up. Mobile, Gulfport, New Orleans, all of them are giving us business,” Irwin said.

