Cool and calm tonight. Drier on Wednesday.

Despite the rainy morning, we ended up with some beautiful weather today! There will be some passing clouds tonight, and a few stray showers are possible. Most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be mild with highs near 70. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances will stay slim, but some isolated showers are possible. St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday, and the weather looks great! Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

A cold front will move in by Friday morning, and we’ll likely see widespread showers and storms. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. It will be warm on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Cooler air arrives on Saturday, and we’ll be in the low 70s. More sunshine is expected.

