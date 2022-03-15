St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Cool and calm tonight. Drier on Wednesday.

Cool and calm tonight. Dry through Thursday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Despite the rainy morning, we ended up with some beautiful weather today! There will be some passing clouds tonight, and a few stray showers are possible. Most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be mild with highs near 70. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances will stay slim, but some isolated showers are possible. St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday, and the weather looks great! Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

A cold front will move in by Friday morning, and we’ll likely see widespread showers and storms. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. It will be warm on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Cooler air arrives on Saturday, and we’ll be in the low 70s. More sunshine is expected.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities arrested 71-year-old Warren Luther Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead...
Diamondhead man arrested in connection to North Carolina cold case
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
A Moss Point police officer was fired from his position Tuesday night, according to Mayor Billy...
UPDATE: Moss Point police officer fired following internal investigation

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Nice & warm today, stormy tomorrow morning
Strong storms possible in the early morning
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Plan on a nice day today before a storm system arrives tomorrow morning. Damaging thunderstorms...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
Enjoying delightfully dry weather today! But, the luck of the Irish goes away as the clock...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Projected low temperatures 1.22.22
Pleasant Thursday, stormy Friday morning