City of Biloxi provides update on railroad crossing closings

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “When we can’t turn off Esters onto Main because of some idiots not stopping and adhering to the signs, it’s a big frustration for us,” said Biloxi resident Cheryl Thompson.

Monday afternoon, an 18-wheeler forced drivers to take an alternate route. The vehicle was stuck on Main Street at the CSX railroad crossing in Biloxi.

“The signs are there,” said City of Biloxi Public Affairs Specialist Cecilia Dobbs Walton. “We do hope that everybody does follow them and go by them. That’s why they are there, to keep everybody safe.”

Near the track, there’s a sign which clearly reads no buses, trucks, RVs, or 18-wheelers.

Police issued a citation to the owner of the truck. Thompson said she thinks fining violators sends a strong message.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “I think you just need to sock it to them. Maybe they will stop. Stop and read the signs and obey the rules.”

“You can’t go out there and hold everybody’s hand and make sure they don’t go over it,” Walton said. “So that’s why we have citations in place.”

Since a 2017 accident left four dead and several others injured on Main Street, eliminating crossings has been a top priority. City leaders said closings at Delauney and Holly streets are coming soon. The Main Street crossing will remain open, but it’s set to be improved later this year to avoid vehicles getting stuck on it.

“A design has been completed, and it is working its way through the process to get an agreement between Biloxi, MDOT, and CSX,” Walton said. “Once it’s approved, the City of Biloxi will put bids out for contractors.”

The city’s goal is for work to begin sometime later this year.

