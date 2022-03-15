Bay-Waveland voters torn over $38 million school bond

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - About $38 million worth of improvements could be made across the Bay-Waveland School District, but it’s all up to the voters who are showing mixed feelings.

The divided community will meet at the polls in two weeks to decide on the $37.9 million bond.

“Every single campus and every single student is going to be impacted in some positive way,” North Bay Elementary teacher assistant Trevor Childs told WLOX.

Childs is a Bay St. Louis native. He graduated from Bay High in 2010, and his 10-year-old son is now a 4th grader at North Bay.

“This is a fantastic place to live. It’s a fantastic place to grow up,” he said. “But it should also be a fantastic place for kids to get an education, and right now, our facilities just can’t compete with neighboring districts.”

He said the funds would be used for a new football stadium entrance, a locker room for visitors, two new concession stands and new bathrooms.

However, it’s not only an athletic bond.

The plan also includes 72 new classrooms and will expand on the District’s current STEM program.

“There’s a lot of contention right now over this bond issue, and I’ve never really understood it before because I’ve always supported bonds. This one, I have questions about,” district resident Charles Smith said.

Some homeowners like Smith share concerns about the 20-year home tax increase associated with the bond, which is about $110 to $117 more per year for every $100,000 in property value.

“This feels like this is the maximum amount of money we can get, so let’s fill it up,” Smith said. “I just want comfort in knowing that there’s checks and balances and there’s no, you know, not fraud, but to make sure we’re fiscally responsible for what we’re requesting because it’s on the taxpayer’s back.”

City Councilman Kyle Lewis hopes to find a middle ground.

“In the times we’re in and just being fiscally responsible, you know, can we compromise and maybe come to an amount right now that is not so substantial,” Lewis said. “I think there are needs that have to get done in the school district. But I think, you know, going for the max amount of what the bond capacity is, I think it’s gonna be a tough task.”

Residents in the school district will head to the polls March 29.

