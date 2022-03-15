$2.77M from EPA to help improve Gautier water

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier is set to receive millions more in federal funding to improve the quality of its drinking water and water systems. Tuesday, Mayor Casey Vaughan announced the $2.77 million will come from the Environmental Protection Agency.

This is in addition to $2.5 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2020, and $2.3 million from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality in 2019.

“Aiding Gautier’s multi-year water resource improvement program, this federal funding will help to ensure that all families, residents and businesses have access to safe, clean drinking water for generations to come,” Vaughan said. “We thank U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo for helping to secure this critical investment, which will increase public health, promote economic growth and support environmental protection throughout our community.”

The funding was included in the 2022 appropriations package signed into law March 11.

“The City of Gautier has worked diligently to improve water services for its residents, and I am pleased the completion of the 2022 appropriations process will provide the City with resources to ensure better access to safe, clean drinking water,” said Sen. Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee.

Currently, well water throughout Gautier has a color level that ranges from 50 to 80 units — more than 3.5 times the level recommended by the EPA. To lower the color levels, this funding will be used to construct a one-million-gallon per day (MGD) nanofiltration water treatment plant in the northeast area of Gautier, on property already owned by the city. The project also includes the necessary interconnecting raw water line.

It is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

Another 3 MGD nanofiltration plant is currently in the design phase to serve south Gautier. The funding announced in 2020 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was targeting to improve water clarity in south Gautier.

