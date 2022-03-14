St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom

A young mother was killed Saturday after she was accidentally shot by a toddler playing with a gun in the family car. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By DON BABWIN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say the father of a 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot his mother to death in a Chicago suburb is facing a misdemeanor gun charge.

Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins said Monday evening that 23-year-old Romell Watson will be charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Collins says police are confident that the boy fired the weapon but that the gun was the father’s responsibility.

The shooting happened Saturday night in the community of Dolton, just south of Chicago.

Collins says the boy was sitting in a car seat in the back seat of the car when he somehow found a gun and began playing with it.

He says his parents did not know he had the weapon before it fired, striking 22-year-old Daejah Bennett in the neck.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Moss Point police officer was fired from his position Tuesday night, according to Mayor Billy...
UPDATE: Moss Point police officer fired following internal investigation
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Parents file lawsuit against former Diamondhead councilman Alan Moran
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare

Latest News

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Families of Parkland school shooting victims to get millions for FBI’s inaction
A Louisiana woman is beating the odds with three sets of twins in two years.
Woman beating odds with unexpected pregnancy, set to welcome 3rd set of twins
The district's goal is to have the new electric school buses rolled out by the beginning of the...
Jackson County School District purchases 6 electric school buses
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
The ruling Wednesday comes after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to...
Court orders Jussie Smollett release from jail during appeal