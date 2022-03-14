St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Crisp & breezy today. Downpours tomorrow, especially before noon.

Enjoying dry weather today. But, downpours likely coming tomorrow morning. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This afternoon will be warmer than yesterday with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Expect dry weather today and it will become breezy with east winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour. But plan on wet weather tonight into tomorrow as a frontal system heads our way from the west. Drier weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday. But, a cold front will bring rain showers for Thursday night and Friday. High pressure should provide plenty of dry weather for Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Blankenship
Woman charged in deadly DUI crash given $100K bond
Gulfport police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Terrell Hill on three charges of aggravated...
Suspect in custody after Gulfport shooting sends one to hospital
Black Spring Break is resuming next month after not being held for two years due to COVID-19....
Promoters prepare for Black Spring Break’s return after two-year hiatus
Kathryn Blankenship
Coroner identifies 7-year-old victim involved in car crash at Clarion-Ledger building; Woman charged with aggravated DUI
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Parents file lawsuit against former Diamondhead councilman Alan Moran

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cool and calm tonight. Drier on Wednesday.
Calm and cool tonight. Dry through Thursday.
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Quieter and less rainy heading into this afternoon
Dry air aloft should keep our rain chances lower heading into this afternoon. Tracking an upper...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
You'll need your raincoat this morning. But, might not need it this afternoon. Click and watch...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast