Mississippi Power sends storm team to assist Georgia Power restoration

A 75-person crew was sent to Georgia to assist with power restoration after storms passed through the Atlanta area.
A 75-person crew was sent to Georgia to assist with power restoration after storms passed through the Atlanta area.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power is lending a helping hand to a neighbor in need.

A storm team of 75, including linemen and support personnel, left Saturday afternoon to assist Georgia Power’s restoration effort after overnight storms and gusty winds knocked out power across parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

“Our team looks forward to travelling safely and helping our sister utility get the lights back on, safely and efficiently,” said Laurel Area Manager Joe Cole, who is leading the storm team.

“Our crews are always ready to answer the call and do a great job for these customers.”

The storm team included crews from the company’s Coast and Northern divisions. They arrived Saturday night and currently are working in the metro Atlanta area where most of Georgia Power’s outages remain.

Mississippi Power crews also responded to restore sporadic outages in its service territory as the line of storms associated with a passing cold front generated high winds.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

