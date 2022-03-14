St. Jude Dream Home
Mild and breezy tonight. Rain likely Tuesday morning.

Showers and storms expected on Tuesday morning.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT
Some cloud cover will stick around this evening, and it will stay breezy with a wind from the east and southeast. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

However, widespread showers and storms are expected early Tuesday morning. Some of these storms could bring heavy rainfall, and there is a low end risk for a few strong to severe storms. If storms become strong, there may be gusty winds, hail, or even an isolated tornado. Most of the rain will exit by midday on Tuesday. We’ll dry out in the afternoon, and we’ll warm up near 70.

A little more cloud cover will fill in on Wednesday, and there may be a few showers linger. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. St. Patrick’s Day will be gorgeous this year! It will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 70s. More showers and storms are likely by Friday.

