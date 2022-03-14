St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

LSU women’s basketball earns Top-16 seed

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey and her LSU Tigers are headed to the NCAA Tournament in her first year as head coach. LSU has earned a Top-16 seed and will host the first two rounds at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers have earned the No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region and will face No. 14 seed Jackson State on Saturday, March 19 in the PMAC at 4 p.m. the game will be televised on ESPNU.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m.

The winner of the Missouri State and Florida State play in-game will play No. 6 seed Ohio State.

The Tigers made the tournament for 12 consecutive seasons from 1999-2010.

It has been the biggest turnaround for a coach in the first year in the SEC. LSU finished the season with 25 wins and second place in the SEC after winning only nine games last season. LSU was ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll and have been ranked for 14 consecutive weeks.

Mulkey has made the tournament in every season since becoming a head coach at Baylor and won three NCAA Tournaments.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Blankenship
Woman charged in deadly DUI crash given $100K bond
Gulfport police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Terrell Hill on three charges of aggravated...
Suspect in custody after Gulfport shooting sends one to hospital
Black Spring Break is resuming next month after not being held for two years due to COVID-19....
Promoters prepare for Black Spring Break’s return after two-year hiatus
Kathryn Blankenship
Coroner identifies 7-year-old victim involved in car crash at Clarion-Ledger building; Woman charged with aggravated DUI
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Parents file lawsuit against former Diamondhead councilman Alan Moran

Latest News

Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims
State pitchers Sims, Simmons lost for season with elbow injuries
Jackson State Men's Basketball Head Coach Mo Williams
Jackson State introduces Mo Williams as head basketball coach
SOURCE: WLBT
JSU to face LSU in first round of NCAA Tournament
Gonzaga's Julian Strawther (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Back to normal: Zags, Baylor join KU, Arizona as NCAA No. 1s