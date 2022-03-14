St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

JSU to face LSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

SOURCE: WLBT
SOURCE: WLBT(WLBT)
By JSU Sports Information
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State University women’s basketball team is the #14 seed in the Spokane region and will face #3LSU Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The three-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Lady Tigers won their second straight conference tournament title Saturday with a 101-80 victory over Alabama State. Jackson State (23-6 overall, 18-0 SWAC) will make its second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

This is the second straight appearance and sixth NCAA appearance for Jackson State women’s basketball (1982, 1983, 1995, 2008, 2021). Jackson State faced LSU in the 2008 tournament, with #15 Jackson State losing 66-32 to #2 LSU.

Last season, #15 JSU lost at #2 Baylor 101-52.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Blankenship
Woman charged in deadly DUI crash given $100K bond
Gulfport police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Terrell Hill on three charges of aggravated...
Suspect in custody after Gulfport shooting sends one to hospital
Black Spring Break is resuming next month after not being held for two years due to COVID-19....
Promoters prepare for Black Spring Break’s return after two-year hiatus
Kathryn Blankenship
Coroner identifies 7-year-old victim involved in car crash at Clarion-Ledger building; Woman charged with aggravated DUI
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Parents file lawsuit against former Diamondhead councilman Alan Moran

Latest News

Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims
State pitchers Sims, Simmons lost for season with elbow injuries
Jackson State Men's Basketball Head Coach Mo Williams
Jackson State introduces Mo Williams as head basketball coach
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU women’s basketball earns Top-16 seed
Gonzaga's Julian Strawther (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Back to normal: Zags, Baylor join KU, Arizona as NCAA No. 1s