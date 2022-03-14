Families learn about health at a resource fair in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Boat People SOS (BPSOS) held a Healthy Kids Resource Fair at the Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church in Biloxi.

Around 150 people attended the event. Children along with family members received information on how to live healthier lifestyles. BPSOS Program Coordinator Linh Nguyen said the main purpose of the event was to make sure every Mississippi child had healthcare.

“We want them to know there is a lot of resources for them in the community. Also for them to know that if they need anything that is what they are here for,” Nguyen said.

Take-home COVID-19 tests were provided. Each family member got one per person. Onyx Care Clinics provided COVID-19 doses. CEO Alex Brooks said around 10 people received vaccines.

“Today we are doing COVID vaccinations. We are doing first doses, second doses, booster shots. We offer that in Pfizer, Moderna, and Pediatric Pfizer. We are just out in the community today helping and giving back,” Brooks said.

Mississippi State University also joined the yearly event providing information on childcare and resources for pregnant women. Their preschool takes kids ranging from two to four years of age. MSU preschool coordinator Luzi Ratliff said they also have a program designed to guide expecting mothers.

“We provide services to children between ages of three and five. We also do home visits and provide them assistance with nutrition or if they are suffering of any postpartum,” Ratliff said.

Other services provided included non-violence support, food pantries, homeless youth support, and other health services.

