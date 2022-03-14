Families enjoy beautiful beginning to Daylight Saving Time

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you spent the day inside, you missed something special: the outside.

Sunday was a great kickoff to daylight saving time and a nice way to chase away any crankiness for losing an hour of sleep.

What better way to adjust your body clock than to bang out some improvisational tunes, and take a quick spin on a ride at Little Children’s Park in Ocean Springs.

It can help get your head in the right place.

“We were having a rough day at home,” said Caedyn Meadows. “And we came to the park and we had fun.”

It didn’t hurt that the weekend weather was park perfect.

“This weather, I love it. It’s perfect,” said Vancleave resident Rhonda Overstreet. “The wind’s not too bad, the sun is shining bright. If you’re cold, you can get in the sun and warm up. A day like today – a crispy, sun-shining day – is my kind of thing. Makes you feel great.”

The Little Children’s Park was packed with families ready to work off some energy and spend precious time together.

“You know, cherish it,” said D’Iberville resident Paul Boudreaux. “You don’t get it often. So, cherish it.”

Boudreaux tries to make it out to this park with his family as much as he can.

“It’s a rare occasion, especially with Mississippi weather,” he said. “You know, we get four seasons in a week. So, it’s nice whenever we’ve got such beautiful weather like this to be able to take the kids out.”

Why not throw in a celebration for the star of the afternoon, Blakely Gill?

“A special day for Blakely,” Overstreet said. “She’s turning five.”

In fairness, it’s special every day that Blakely and her Mom Amber Gill make this trip.

“We actually live in Vancleave and we would love to have our park in Vancleave upgraded,” Gill said. “That would be great. But, we just come here.”

So do many others.

“We do work full-time Monday through Friday,” said Biloxi resident Holly Tolbert. “So, Saturday and Sunday is our family time. So, it is very important that we have somewhere that we can bring our children to let out some of that energy from the week.”

