Dozens of animals taken from Bay St. Louis home

According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, the animals were found by chance, and the woman who owns them agreed to voluntarily surrender them.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - “In the state of Mississippi, there are actually more animals out there than there are homes available,” said Hub City Humane Society board president Megan Marlowe.

Several dozen cats were removed from a Bay St. Louis home Monday morning.

According to Deputy Police Chief Alvin Kingston, the animals on Carroll Avenue were found when county deputies initiated a search warrant on an unrelated incident.

“Overall, if people would spay and neuter their pets, we wouldn’t have the situation we currently have,” Marlowe added.

Marlowe said animal shelters are being inundated with animals.

“This type of situation in Mississippi is kind of a crisis situation because the issue with population is you have long lines at shelters, and you have other people who will just dump dogs, cats, and kittens on the side of the road,” she said.

According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, the animals were found by chance, and the woman who owns them agreed to voluntarily surrender them. Authorities are not investigating it as animal cruelty, saying it is a hoarding case.

“I think sometimes hoarders have good intentions, but those intentions get out of control, so I think it’s important to know your limit,” Marlowe added.

She said while there’s no set number of animals any homeowner should have, good health and sanitary living conditions for all pets are a must.

“Typically, following your city ordinance, and making sure you can actually care for the animals that you have in your home,” Marlowe said.

